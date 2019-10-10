Crashes, traffic slowdowns at Santa Rosa intersections due to PG&E blackout

Santa Rosa authorities have responded to 14 vehicle collisions at intersections with malfunctioning traffic lights since PG&E initiated a planned power shut-off Wednesday morning, city officials said Thursday.

The city tallied 39 intersections with dysfunctional lights, most of them on the east side of the city, Assistant Santa Rosa Fire Department Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

Some of the collisions included people who were injured in the impact of the crashes, Lowenthal said.

“That’s why we’re trying to tell everybody to come to a full stop, to treat (these intersections) as a four-way stop,” Lowenthal said.

In addition to the crashes, the traffic lights not functioning resulted in slowed traffic at some of the city’s busier intersections, Lowenthal said. That includes intersections along parts of Farmers Lane, Bennett Valley Road, Fourth Street, Mission Boulevard and Highway 12, he said.

Eight intersections controlled by traffic signals in Petaluma were without power Thursday, the Petaluma Police Department said. Maria Drive and Rainer Avenue at Sonoma Mountain Parkway, as well as Redwood Way and North McDowell Boulevard were among those intersections, police said.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported no traffic signal malfunctions.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.