Police suspect DUI driver causes fatal east Santa Rosa crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 14, 2019, 8:03AM
A speeding, drunken driver early Monday on an east Santa Rosa thoroughfare lost control and crashed into two vehicles, killing a woman and her dog sleeping in her car, according to Santa Rosa police.

Angel Ivan Martinez, 21, of Santa Rosa had been eastbound about 3 a.m. on Hoen Avenue, driving 80‑90 mph in the 35 mph zone when he lost control of his Dodge Challenger, Santa Rosa police traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said Monday.

Without braking, his vehicle hit a white Mazda parked along Hoen Avenue. The tremendous impact pushed the Mazda into a home’s front yard some 200 feet away, Gloeckner said.

An unoccupied Prius parked in front of the woman’s Mazda also got caught in the impact.

Officers and Santa Rosa firefighters arrived to Hoen Avenue crash near Cypress Avenue and found the Challenger in the middle of the street, the damaged Prius on the side and the destroyed Mazda with the woman and her dog inside, dead from the impact.

Gloeckner said the woman, believed to be in her 50s, had been living in her car with her dog, a pit bull mix.

Martinez had scrapes and seat belt impact marks and appeared intoxicated. He failed sobriety tests, was treated for the minor injuries and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, suspected of vehicular manslaughter with a DUI and two additional felony DUI counts.

Hoen Avenue between Yulupa Avenue and Montgomery High School remained closed Monday morning for the investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

