California Democrats pay $800,000 in sex-misconduct cases

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 14, 2019, 8:35AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — The California Democratic Party has spent more than $800,000 in legal costs tied to three lawsuits alleging discrimination and sexual misconduct by its former chair, Eric Bauman.

The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that the party has paid $430,000 in attorney fees and $378,348 in legal settlements in the three cases.

Bauman resigned as party chairman last year amid multiple allegations of excessive drinking and sexual harassment. He has denied the allegations.

The lawsuits alleged a culture of sexual misconduct that was "well-known and apparently tolerated" by top party officials.

In a statement, the state party said it is at its best when it lives up to its values, and "one of those values is treating people fairly."

Two other cases against Bauman and the party are pending.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine