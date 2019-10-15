Coroner’s Office identifies woman killed in Santa Rosa crash by suspected DUI driver

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office Tuesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s suspected DUI crash in east Santa Rosa as Kellie Nora Michelle, 50.

Michelle had been sleeping in her Mazda SUV parked on Hoen Avenue when a speeding driver, suspected of being drunk, crashed into her vehicle, killing her and her dog, Santa Rosa police said.

The 21‑year‑old driver was arrested, suspected of manslaughter and drunken driving.

The coroner’s office said Michelle was a Santa Rosa transient, and Santa Rosa police said she appeared to be living out of her vehicle, which was packed with personal belongings.

But a Hoen Avenue resident said the woman had been staying at her home for several months, renting a room. Michelle slept in her vehicle with her dog and dogs in the home didn’t get along and she didn’t want to leave the dog in the SUV alone, the resident said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.