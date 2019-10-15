Coroner’s Office identifies woman killed in Santa Rosa crash by suspected DUI driver

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 15, 2019, 9:33AM
Updated 5 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office Tuesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s suspected DUI crash in east Santa Rosa as Kellie Nora Michelle, 50.

Michelle had been sleeping in her Mazda SUV parked on Hoen Avenue when a speeding driver, suspected of being drunk, crashed into her vehicle, killing her and her dog, Santa Rosa police said.

The 21‑year‑old driver was arrested, suspected of manslaughter and drunken driving.

The coroner’s office said Michelle was a Santa Rosa transient, and Santa Rosa police said she appeared to be living out of her vehicle, which was packed with personal belongings.

But a Hoen Avenue resident said the woman had been staying at her home for several months, renting a room. Michelle slept in her vehicle with her dog and dogs in the home didn’t get along and she didn’t want to leave the dog in the SUV alone, the resident said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine