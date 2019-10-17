Loma Prieta earthquake memories still fresh in Sonoma County 30 years later

Thirty years ago, Bill Cordell could see for miles across the flat, mostly empty baylands near the south end of Sonoma Valley. The sun was setting on a fine fall day, and he had driven with two friends to a remote spot called Wingo, reached only by a long partly dirt road off Highway 121 at Schellville.

Fifty miles to the south, Game 3 of the 1989 World Series was about to start at Candlestick Park before a crowd of 62,000 fans. It had been more than 80 years since the 800-mile San Andreas Fault wreaked havoc in the San Francisco Bay Area, a period one government scientist described as “decades of tranquility.”

Without warning, the bucolic scene before Cordell, then 20, turned phantasmic.

“We watched as the ground rolled away from us like waves on the ocean and we were lifted up and down like on a trampoline where we stood,” he recalled.

“It was super strange,” Cordell said, likening the scene to “giant snakes underground writhing to get out.”

The earth was, indeed, moving under his feet, as shock waves fanned out from an epicenter in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Jose in the deadly and devastating Loma Prieta earthquake of Oct. 17, 1989.

The magnitude 6.9 temblor — the first of such strength on the San Andreas system since the 1906 quake that devastated San Francisco and Santa Rosa — killed 63 people, injured 3,757 and did about $6 billion in damage, the equivalent of $13 billion today.

A 1.25-mile section of Interstate 880 in Oakland, known as the Cypress Structure, collapsed onto its lower deck, crushing 42 people in their vehicles. A 50-foot section of the Bay Bridge collapsed like a trap door, resulting in one death and a news photograph that traveled around the world.

October has since become a month of Bay Area tragedies, with the 1,500-acre Oakland Hills firestorm in 1991, the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas of Petaluma in 1993, and the North Bay wildfires of 2017 that took 40 lives and destroyed nearly 6,200 homes.

Eerily, as Loma Prieta’s anniversary approached, the Bay Area was rattled by a pair of earthquakes less than 24 hours apart on Monday and Tuesday, with some Sonoma County residents feeling the first temblor. Both were below magnitude 5, considered light and resulting in only minor damage.

Loma Prieta’s seismic thunderclap remains fresh in the minds of almost everyone who experienced it.

An 8-year-old Santa Rosa boy sought comfort in his mother’s lap, a 24-year-old woman froze in a San Rafael shopping center, and a 26-year-old woman on a business trip in Hong Kong got a frantic account of the shaker when she called her Petaluma office.

David Rabbitt, chairman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, was working as an architect on the second floor of a century-old building on Sausalito’s waterfront.

“I was ready to jump out the back into the bay,” he said in a 2014 interview. “Thankfully, I held on.”

Loma Prieta dealt severe damage to San Francisco and Oakland, and from the South Bay down to Monterey County, but left Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties unscathed. It was a contrast from the 1906 quake, which leveled much of Santa Rosa and killed about 100 people.