Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich supports Trump's impeachment

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 18, 2019, 2:05PM
Updated 3 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran against President Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, says he supports impeaching the president.

Kasich said on CNN that the "final straw" for him was when acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged Thursday that Trump's decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine was linked to his demand that Kyiv investigate the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. Mulvaney later claimed his remarks were misconstrued.

Kasich said Friday: "The last 24 hours has really forced me to review all of this."

Congress is conducting an impeachment inquiry sparked by a whistleblower's allegation that Trump pressed the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden as he delayed military aid to the country.

