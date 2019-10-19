Ukiah fire claims popular play zone for kids

A late night fire Friday destroyed a popular hangout for young children in Ukiah.

The Kidovation Zone, equipped with interactive and learning activities and toys, had been hot and smoldering for awhile before a California High Patrol officer, passing by about 10:30 p.m., spotted smoke coming from the two-story building, said Kevin Jennings, the fire division chief and fire marshal for the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority.

“We were lucky somebody noticed the smoke,” said Jennings, whose crews were assisted by engines from surrounding agencies, including Potter Valley and Cal Fire.

Crews fought the blaze throughout the night until about 3:30 a.m. But the building, a former RV showroom with two-story glass windows in front, was a complete loss.

Two investigators will attempt to look into what caused the blaze. Jennings was concerned however, about their ability to safely enter the structure since the collapsed.

“I have a feeling it might be one of those fires for which we can’t pinpoint a cause. If they can safely take a look around they will,” he said.

Jennings lamented the loss.

“There were always cars parked there. It was a great summer hangout for kids because there isn’t that much to do in that end of town,” he said.

The business opened less than a year ago by Amanda Trouette and Orion Walker, parents of young kids, who wanted to create a space for kids to engage in science, technology, engineering, art and math in a fun way. It included a big collection of Legos and trains, robotics and 3-D printers.

Their Facebook page Saturday was flooded with messages of sadness and support. hey announced on Facebook just last week they were approved to offer a free or subsidized After School Club for qualifying families.

