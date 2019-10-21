3 killed, 4 hurt in rollover crash on San Jose highway

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 21, 2019, 9:13AM

SAN JOSE — Authorities say three people were killed and four others injured when an SUV rolled over on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol says the single-vehicle crash happened Saturday night on northbound U.S. 101 in San Jose.

The CHP says a Chevy Tahoe carrying seven people swerved to the left for an unknown reason and collided with a guardrail. The SUV rolled over and landed on its roof.

The East Bay Times reports three passengers died at the scene. The four others were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

The ages and identities of the people killed were not immediately available.

The crash is under investigation. The CHP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com

