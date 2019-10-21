Felicity Huffman spotted during family visit to Dublin prison

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 21, 2019, 3:01PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Felicity Huffman has been spotted wearing a prison jumpsuit for the first time since she reported to a Bay Area prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, TMZ reported.

Huffman was photographed in a green jumpsuit while her husband, William H. Macy, and daughter, Sophia, visited her Saturday at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in Alameda County, according to the entertainment news website reported.

The prison, which made Forbes list of "America's 10 Cushiest Prisons" in 2009, allows visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Huffman is serving a two-week prison sentence after she pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit fraud for bribing a proctor to change her eldest daughter's SAT answers. She's expected to be released on Oct. 27.

Huffman also was sentenced to 250 hours of community service, a $30,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

