Alexander Valley grape growers battled Kincade fire to save decades of Sonoma County family history

When Justin Miller first heard about a fire near The Geysers in northeast Sonoma County, he called all of his workers to his Garden Creek Winery and Vineyard fields to pluck the last of the cabernet sauvignon grapes from the vines.

Even if the Kincade fire didn’t reach the Alexander Valley to the southwest, he knew the smoke would settle there during overnight cooling. So they started picking, by hand, about 10 p.m.

By 2 a.m., when the fire came over the hill behind a neighbor’s ranch, Miller called off the operation after salvaging a third of the crop.

“I told the guys, ‘drop your sh-- and get out of here,” Miller said.

Some did. Others, along with Miller, picked up 5-gallon hand pumps to fight back the fire and save the winery.

About the same time, the fire screamed over the hill to the south, within sight of the Robert Young Estate Winery, on family land going back more than 160 years.

Robert Young initiated the farm’s transition to grapes from prunes in 1963, paving the way for the Alexander Valley’s ascent in the wine world to become one of the world’s most prestigious producers of cabernet sauvignon.

Today, Alexander Valley is home to nearly 15,000 acres of vineyards and 31 wineries, including Jordan, Silver Oak, Robert Young, Stonestreet and a multitude of small family wineries that have been in the valley since the 1970s, Miller said, coming a long way from pastures and prune trees.

Fred Young and his son, Robbie Young, both scions of Robert Young, were at the estate Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the fire consumed 1,000 acres per hour. They saw the fire, which would destroy 49 structures and grow to more than 23,000 acres by Friday evening, at its most fierce.

“I was sitting waiting, watching the fire come over the mountain,” Fred said. “It started moving really quick. Within about 30 minutes, it was on us.”

Flames lashed the sky 100 feet high along a ridge on the northeast side of the property. A few acres of wine grapes provided a buffer between the fire and the family’s public tasting room and homes, but the 70 mph winds whipped sparks across those fields, leaving Fred and Robbie to stamp out fires on the property.

“I was definitely nervous,” Robbie said. “I’ve never seen it so windy. It moved super fast.”

The Young family lost an outbuilding, three tractors, four shipping containers, a garage and a field of grass hay for the family’s 50 head of cattle, which survived huddled near a pond.

Miller and his wife, Karin Miller, lost six structures, including worker housing, displacing some of the workers to housing the Millers own in Cloverdale for now. When the fire danger has passed, they’ll move into Miller’s dad’s old house near the family’s private tasting room.

That house was one of many structures saved by the 1940s-era pumps Miller bought a few months ago. They were $200 apiece, a price he initially thought was too high.

The pump reservoirs are made of steel, and designed to be strapped to a person’s back. They connect to a hose, itself connected to a brass fitting. Using two hands, you pull the fitting apart, then squeeze it together — meet your grandfather’s Super Soaker 500.