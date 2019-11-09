Sudden oak death rebounds in Sonoma County, spreads in California

Sudden oak death reasserted its grip on Sonoma County this year, doubling its presence in the wake of a wet winter, while the pathogen that has sickened and killed millions of trees cropped up alarmingly 300 miles away near the Oregon border.

The identification of two infected tanoak trees in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park in Del Norte County hardly constitutes an epidemic, but worries scientists because it could mark the beginning of a bridge that brings to California a European strain of the disease that attacks conifers, possibly including Douglas fir, a mainstay of the lumber industry in both states.

“It’s cause for serious concern,” said Richard Cobb, an assistant professor of forest health at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. “It points the sudden oak death story in a new direction.”

The European strain, identified as EU1, “kills or damages several conifer tree species and appears more aggressive than the North American lineage,” Oregon’s Department of Forestry said in a letter last year requesting $1 million to continue eradicating the European strain found there by cutting and burning infected trees and nearby vegetation.

A state forestry official called the eradication effort a success, noting the infestation had spread up to three times slower than in California. In Oregon, the disease has primarily killed tanoaks, a non-commercial tree species.

California should consider following Oregon’s example to protect the state’s recreational and commercial forest resources from the onslaught of an incurable killer, Cobb said.

The North American strain found in California, dubbed NA1, does no significant damage to Douglas fir trees, he said. In California, the sudden oak death pathogen resides on bay laurel and tanoak trees, signaling its presence with brown and yellow discoloration of the leaves.

Matteo Garbelotto, director of the forest pathology and mycology laboratory at UC Berkeley, said discovery of the two infected tanoaks in Del Norte County was a signature finding of this year’s sudden oak death survey, known as the SOD Blitz, organized by his lab since 2008.

“It’s a good thing that we detected it because the sooner we know, the more options available to minimize the impact of the disease,” he said.

Since the mid-1990s, sudden oak death has killed about 50 million trees from southwest Oregon to Big Sur and infected about 200 million trees in California, Cobb said. About a billion trees are at risk in Oregon and California, concentrated in Del Norte, Humboldt and Mendocino counties.

Discovered in Marin County in 1995, the disease is caused by a pathogen — a fungus-like water mold — spread primarily on droplets blown by warm spring rain from the leaves of bay laurel trees, a host species that abounds among the susceptible oak and tanoak trees.

Sudden oak death was first detected in Sonoma County at Fairfield Osborn Preserve on Sonoma Mountain in the early 2000s.

The name is a misnomer as the disease slowly cuts off a tree’s circulatory and growth systems, taking up to four years to kill an oak. There is no cure, but a pesticide called Agri-Fos has been approved as a preventive treatment, while cutting down bay trees close to prized oaks is the main control strategy recommended to landowners.

The scientific jury is out on whether the European strain, found largely in the United Kingdom, poses a threat to Douglas fir, one of the world’s most valuable timber trees. It was first identified in a federal forest four years ago in Curry County, Oregon, which holds the state’s entire sudden oak death infestation, the target of a $1.5 million a year disease control program.