Bicyclist killed in crash near Santa Rosa

Officers were investigating a fatal crash involving bicyclist and a big rig Tuesday afternoon on Todd Road near Highway 101, authorities said.

The crash was reported to authorities about 12:10 p.m. and initial reports suggest it involved a big rig and a bicyclist who was found under the tire of the vehicle, CHP’s online incident information page said.

A coroner unit was dispatched to the crash site, just south of the Santa Rosa city limits, about 12:40 p.m. The southbound Todd Road offramp will be closed to Highway 101 traffic for an unknown amount of time, the information page said.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

