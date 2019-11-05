Subscribe

Bicyclist killed in crash near Santa Rosa

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 5, 2019, 1:21PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Officers were investigating a fatal crash involving bicyclist and a big rig Tuesday afternoon on Todd Road near Highway 101, authorities said.

The crash was reported to authorities about 12:10 p.m. and initial reports suggest it involved a big rig and a bicyclist who was found under the tire of the vehicle, CHP’s online incident information page said.

A coroner unit was dispatched to the crash site, just south of the Santa Rosa city limits, about 12:40 p.m. The southbound Todd Road offramp will be closed to Highway 101 traffic for an unknown amount of time, the information page said.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine