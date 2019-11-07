Rohnert Park passes Measure B, locking in urban growth boundary through 2040

Voters in Rohnert Park on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a 20-year extension of the city’s urban growth boundary, which limits where homes and businesses may be built.

More than 90% of voters who cast ballots in the election supported Measure B, designed to prevent urban sprawl and protect open spaces by designating areas for development through 2040. Voters passed the original version of the boundary in 2000 with 71% support, but it was set to expire next summer.

The measure was the only item on the ballot in Rohnert Park. Nearly 4,900 voters participated in the city’s special election, or about 11% of Rohnert Park’s population.

Measure B had the backing of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Greenbelt Alliance, Sonoma County Conservation Action and the Sierra Club. It was supported by all five members of the Rohnert Park City Council.

