Santa Rosa DUI suspect crashes in Lake County, injures two

A Santa Rosa woman suspected of driving drunk early Wednesday caused a head‑on collision in Lake County, injuring both her and the other driver, according to the CHP.

About 6:25 a.m. Jessica Leyva, 32, was stopped at the intersection of highways 29 and 281, near southern Clear Lake and Clear Lake Riviera, when she pulled into the path of another vehicle, CHP Officer Joel Skeen said in a news release.

Leyva was making a left turn in her 2002 Ford pickup and pulled into the path of David Mackey’s 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, causing a head‑on crash, Skeen said.

Officers determined alcohol was a factor and arrested Leyva on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Due to her injuries she was flown by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Mackey, 53, of Middletown, had moderate‑ to major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport, Skeen said.

