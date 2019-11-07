3 firefighters hurt battling Ranch fire in Tehama County

Officials say three firefighters have received minor injuries as they battled the Ranch fire in Tehama County.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the firefighters all were treated and released.

More than 1,200 firefighters are trying to tamp down the 6-square-mile (15-square-kilometer) blaze in steep terrain northwest of Paradise, where the deadliest wildfire in state history ignited a year ago Friday. The fire has been burning since Sunday.

Cal Fire says cooler weather helped firefighters build more containment lines. The blaze is a third contained as of Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.