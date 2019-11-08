Subscribe

Sleeping Santa Rosa driver found with gun in lap, heroin and meth, police say

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 8, 2019, 10:45AM

A Santa Rosa man and convicted felon woke up to five new charges early Friday morning after parking his running vehicle in the middle of a road for a snooze.

Noah Duncan, 32, was found about 2:20 a.m. sleeping in the driver’s seat of his still-running vehicle in the middle of the road along the 2400 block of McBride Lane in north Santa Rosa, according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Duncan had a loaded, small-caliber handgun on his lap, and a subsequent search revealed heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the alert.

When a Santa Rosa Police officer arrived, the officer moved quickly to take the gun from Duncan by reaching through the open window before calling for backup.

Duncan was roused and police discovered he was a convicted felon prohibited from having firearms.

He was arrested on suspicion of five charges, including felon possession a firearm, possession of drugs while armed and possession of narcotic drug.

