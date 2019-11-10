Subscribe

Three rescued, one still missing in ocean search off Bodega Bay coast

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 9, 2019, 8:45PM
The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for one person off the Bodega Bay coastline Saturday night after three others were rescued earlier in the day.

At approximately 3:42 p.m., officials received a distress signal from a commercial fishing boat roughly 18 miles northwest from the coast, and a helicopter deployed from San Francisco pulled three people from the water, said Chief Shane Abold, executive petty officer of Station Bodega Bay.

“We aren’t sure of their conditions,” he said. “Our crews are currently searching for a fourth person missing.”

Abold said a good Samaritan also responded to the emergency signal and reported debris in the area where winds were 25 mph, but officials were unable to provide any details about the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what prompted the distress signal.

“We have no idea what caused this to happen,” Abold said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

