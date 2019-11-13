Police investigate gunfire in Ukiah neighborhood

Ukiah police are investigating gunfire in a residential neighborhood involving two vehicles, damage to a nearby parked car and a pile of shell casings.

Several people dialed 911 about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, reporting 8‑9 gunshots and the sound of vehicles fleeing the area of Observatory and Helen avenues in southwest Ukiah.

Officers found numerous casings in the roadway at that “T” intersection, according to police. From witnesses and video surveillance, officers learned two vehicles were in the intersection when someone in a sedan fired repeatedly at the other vehicle before both sped off.

Whether anyone was injured wasn’t known. A bullet hole was found in a nearby car, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact officers at 707‑463‑6262.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.