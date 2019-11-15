Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Julie Combs faces questions over residency after purchasing condo in Ecuador

A City Council member splitting time between homes in Santa Rosa and South America is drawing sharp questions about her ability to fulfill her duties after her absence from City Hall contributed to the delay of one measure before the council and prevented her from voting on a second issue.

Councilwoman Julie Combs, who has served on the council since 2012, plans to phone into a Santa Rosa City Council meeting from her part-time home in Ecuador next week for the third time this year. A spotty international telephone connection stymied her attempt to vote on design standards for affordable housing projects Tuesday shortly after the council was forced to delay a vote on new building codes.

One of her colleagues, Councilman Ernesto Olivares, said early in Tuesday’s meeting that he’s heard Combs “has actually vacated her home and moved out of the country” and asked top city staff to find out “whether she intends to continue serving on this council or not.”

“As you saw tonight, we had to postpone an item,” Olivares said, “and we have a lot of critical issues that we’re going to be facing and making decisions on here in the very near future that’s going to require some full attention.”

Combs, whose term is up at the end of 2020 and does not plan to seek re-election, denied that she has left Santa Rosa for good in a message published on Facebook on Thursday morning.

She did not accept a request for a phone interview Thursday, though she did respond to some questions via email.

While she and her husband are “selling a home that is too large and too expensive for us now,” Combs said in her post, she is “looking for a more affordable place to live in Santa Rosa.”

“I am also continuing to work and vote on issues I’ve been working on for many years,” she said. “The idea that if I’m out of town for a couple of weeks I suddenly don’t understand issues in Santa Rosa is pretty silly.”

Combs acknowledged in September she had considered resigning from the City Council and moving to Ecuador with her husband full-time, citing health and financial reasons that prompted her to curtail a bid for county supervisor earlier this year. She and her husband already have bought a condominium in the city of Cuenca.

However, Combs decided to retain her seat because she wanted to be able to vote on her successor, which she can’t do under the current rules. She asked her colleagues to reconsider how council vacancies are filled, but she couldn’t rally a majority to support her proposal.

After that, she traveled to Ecuador for a couple weeks, was marked absent for one mid-October meeting, returned to personally attend the council’s Oct. 22 meeting, and once again left town to celebrate her and her husband’s early November birthdays in Ecuador. She most recently missed a Nov. 5 council meeting, but so did Olivares and Councilman John Sawyer.

Combs called into a council meeting from Ecuador in March and teleconferenced in again Tuesday. She said she plans to participate in next week’s meeting over the telephone, the third time this year she has phoned into a council meeting.