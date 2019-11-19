Park slated for southeast Santa Rosa raises concerns about homeless issues

A Santa Rosa park spanning nearly 20 acres north of Taylor Mountain remains years away, as the city estimates it needs more than $19 million to build trails along Colgan Creek, playgrounds featuring something like a zip line, and space for picnicking, bocce, basketball, table tennis and volleyball.

The City Council last week approved a plan flush with amenities for the new Kawana Springs Community Park, the first city park for residents in a growing pocket of southeast Santa Rosa between Highway 101 and Bennett Valley.

The site, on city land bounded by Meda Avenue, Kawana Springs Road and Kawana Terrace, is meant to have “a little bit of something for everybody,” said Jen Santos, the city’s deputy parks director.

But for some who live nearby, the advance of the new park is the latest flashpoint in the city’s campaign to curb homelessness, an intractable issue affecting about 1,800 people without permanent housing in a city of nearly 180,000.

The park’s promise is clouded by residents’ concerns about the existing homeless population in the area and fears of another large encampment springing up on public land within Santa Rosa, as happened in recent months along the Joe Rodota Trail on the west side of town.

To Carla Hebert, who’s lived in the Kawana Springs area for about three years, spending millions of dollars on a park seems like a misuse of city resources. At any given time, she can count up to six RVs or trailers parked by homeless people on Kawana Terrace alongside Colgan Creek.

She’s witnessed a rise in illegal dumping in the creek after local officials cleared out homeless encampments elsewhere in the city. She also cited the impact of additional visitors at nearby Taylor Mountain Regional Park after the opening of its popular disc golf course off Kawana Terrace.

Hebert said she supports a new park for Kawana Springs, but she thinks the city should first devote its attention toward creating a place for people without homes to call their own — a sanctioned campsite elsewhere in the city with round-the-clock security and adequate sanitation services.

“I think it would be fantastic to have a beautiful park right there that serves the needs of the community,” said Hebert, a writer for a financial services firm. But right now, “it’s not a place you want to go when the city’s not taking care of the folks who really need services and they have nowhere else to go.”

The city has on hand less than 5% of the money it needs for the new 19.2-acre Kawana Springs park, and over the next two years officials plan to seek grant funding, make the site accessible for people with disabilities, and determine which amenities should be built first based on cost.

And, in a nod to concerns about people living in RVs in unsanctioned spots, one of the first items on the city’s to-do list is the installation of large boulders about 6 feet apart along the side of narrow Kawana Terrace.

The plan comes after residents in a San Francisco neighborhood drew national headlines earlier this year by paying for boulders to block people from camping on the sidewalks. The city removed the boulders in late September.

Santa Rosa has used boulders before to protect parkland and rights of way, said Santos, the parks official. By deterring parking on the shoulder of Kawana Terrace, the boulders also will protect Colgan Creek, she said.