Subscribe

Cloverdale man suspected in 2018 shooting arrested on drug charges in Marin County

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2019, 5:57PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Cloverdale man facing trial next week for his alleged connection to a Corby Avenue shooting in Santa Rosa last year was detained this week by Marin County investigators on drug offenses.

Miguel Sanchez-Aleman, 21, of Cloverdale was advertising prescription narcotics on social media, resulting in his arrest Wednesday in Novato, said Ryan Petersen, an assistant commander with the Marin County Major Crimes Task Force.

Authorities found nearly 100 Xanax pills, oxycodone and powdered fentanyl in Sanchez-Aleman’s vehicle when he was detained, Petersen said.

An undercover detective had purchased drugs from Sanchez-Aleman twice last month in Mill Valley and Novato. The arrest Wednesday came at their third meeting.

A search warrant was later served at his residence on Portofino Way in Cloverdale, where police found codeine syrup, Petersen said.

Authorities booked Sanchez-Aleman into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of possessing controlled substance for sale, selling narcotics to a detective and committing a felony while released on bail.

Sanchez-Aleman was scheduled to appear for trial Nov. 22 in Sonoma County Superior Court. He is facing nearly a dozen weapon and assault charges due to his suspected involvement with an attempted homicide in the Sonoma Court apartments in March 2018.

The shooting occurred after several people from one car joined others in a different vehicle. Police said people began arguing and at least one shot was fired.

The victim drove himself to a nearby 7-Eleven where he sought help. The wound was not life-threatening, police said.

Sanchez-Aleman was one of three suspects arrested in connection with the shooting. Thomas Martinez of Santa Rosa, a co-defendant, was charged with attempted murder.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine