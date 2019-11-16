Cloverdale man suspected in 2018 shooting arrested on drug charges in Marin County

A Cloverdale man facing trial next week for his alleged connection to a Corby Avenue shooting in Santa Rosa last year was detained this week by Marin County investigators on drug offenses.

Miguel Sanchez-Aleman, 21, of Cloverdale was advertising prescription narcotics on social media, resulting in his arrest Wednesday in Novato, said Ryan Petersen, an assistant commander with the Marin County Major Crimes Task Force.

Authorities found nearly 100 Xanax pills, oxycodone and powdered fentanyl in Sanchez-Aleman’s vehicle when he was detained, Petersen said.

An undercover detective had purchased drugs from Sanchez-Aleman twice last month in Mill Valley and Novato. The arrest Wednesday came at their third meeting.

A search warrant was later served at his residence on Portofino Way in Cloverdale, where police found codeine syrup, Petersen said.

Authorities booked Sanchez-Aleman into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of possessing controlled substance for sale, selling narcotics to a detective and committing a felony while released on bail.

Sanchez-Aleman was scheduled to appear for trial Nov. 22 in Sonoma County Superior Court. He is facing nearly a dozen weapon and assault charges due to his suspected involvement with an attempted homicide in the Sonoma Court apartments in March 2018.

The shooting occurred after several people from one car joined others in a different vehicle. Police said people began arguing and at least one shot was fired.

The victim drove himself to a nearby 7-Eleven where he sought help. The wound was not life-threatening, police said.

Sanchez-Aleman was one of three suspects arrested in connection with the shooting. Thomas Martinez of Santa Rosa, a co-defendant, was charged with attempted murder.

