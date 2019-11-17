Subscribe

Tanker rollover near Sonoma spills more than 4,000 gallons of gas

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
November 16, 2019, 10:45PM

A gasoline tanker rolled over on Highway 121 near Sonoma on Saturday, spilling several thousand gallons of fuel, according to Schell-Vista firefighters.

The rollover was reported at 10:31 a.m. near the entrance to Viansa Sonoma Winery, according to Schell-Vista Engineer Kevin Plume. Highway 121 was closed between Bonneau Gas Station and Highway  37 while crews tried to contain and clean up the spill of between 4,000 and  4,500  gallons of gasoline.

The operation lasted about 6½ hours, Plume said. Caltrans will operate one-way traffic control around the area of the rollover until about Monday so that it can test the road and surrounding area affected by the fuel leak.

Besides Schell-Vista Fire, other agencies responding included Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority, Cal Fire, Sonoma County Hazmat, Napa County Hazmat, CHP, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Caltrans.

