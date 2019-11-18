One injured, one arrested in unprovoked pipe beating at Fountaingrove construction site

Santa Rosa police are investigating a beating at a Fountaingrove home construction site early Monday that sent one worker to a hospital and another to jail.

Sgt. Hector De Leon said suspect Jimy Soriano Vazquez, 26, repeatedly hit another worker with a pipe from the site in an unprovoked assault. The violence erupted as the two and several others worked, rebuilding a home lost in the 2017 Tubbs fire, the sergeant said.

Police and Santa Rosa fire were called to the 3600 block of Crown Hill Drive about 8:30 a.m. and found the injured worker, only identified as a man in his mid 30s. Vazquez had stolen a vehicle from the site and left, but later returned the vehicle and walked away from the property on foot, De Leon said.

Officers found the man walking in the area and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail.

The victim was loaded onto a stretcher, but the terraced work site made it difficult for firefighters to carry him to an ambulance. They used ropes attached to a ladder truck to pull him up and out of the construction zone, said Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

The victim was talking and appeared to have minor injuries, said De Leon.

Crown Hill Drive is off of Parker Hill Road.

