Longtime Press Democrat reporter Bob Klose dies at 75

Bob Klose, a veteran Press Democrat reporter who loved telling people’s stories and believed that good journalism made the world a better place, died Thursday at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa after a nearly yearlong battle with cancer. He was 75.

The Sebastopol resident was a Renaissance man who lived a life full of diverse interests — there were motorcycle adventures, worldwide travels including Vietnam, Somalia and Kosovo, the joy of raising three daughters and precious time with three grandchildren. Klose also was lucky in love, marrying fellow reporter Susan Swartz and marking 39 years of marriage just days before he died.

It was his newspaper career that shaped and defined much of his life.

Starting in 1970, Klose worked about 25 years at the Press Democrat as an award‑winning reporter, news editor and editorial writer. He was viewed by peers as a newsroom icon, mentoring new reporters and guiding the newspaper’s path on many important stories.

He covered courts, cops and the county and all the stories a community newspaper needs, relishing the art of digging up details and turning them into a smoothly written, fully reported news story. Klose also helped the newspaper’s reputation for broader impact stories and had a keen eye for regional and national trends shaping Sonoma County’s transformation from an agricultural enclave to desirable suburb of San Francisco.

His clips included high-profile stories, some international. In 1987 the newspaper sent Klose to the Soviet Union to write “USSR: A Portrait” on changes in that frail and evolving country. The experience was a high point in his career, Swartz said.

“He loved that,” she said, recalling how much he enjoyed sitting in a Russian farmer’s kitchen learning about life there.

“He was a very fair person. He got along so well with people. He was compassionate and he loved telling their stories,” Swartz said. “I just think as a person he was kind and curious, which is extremely important as a human being but especially for a reporter.”

Press Democrat Executive Editor Catherine Barnett said Klose was a fixture in the newsroom when she arrived as an intern more than 40 years ago.

“Bob epitomized the post-Watergate reporter, with those news instincts and that urge to expose wrongdoing. He was a master of the soft pitch of the hard question,” Barnett said. “He came to be regarded as a sort of dean of the newsroom, coaching young reporters without making us feel stupid. In return, we respected him more than our editors.”

Family and friends described Klose as a classy, gentle man with a quick, subtle wit, who hailed many as “kiddo,” and had a knack for connecting with people. He was a listener, a talented whistler, an unbridled liberal and insatiably curious. He loved writing fiction, while being a standard bearer for the importance of news and not looking away from the day’s happenings. And he always was ready for a new adventure.

Many of those adventures happened with Dick Grove — best friend since their junior year at Albany High School in the East Bay.

“We shared politics, a love of sports, a sense of adventure and later, our motorcycle rides,” said Grove, of Lawrence, Kansas.