Rohnert Park seeks resident input on maps for district-based elections

As it begins transitioning to district-based elections, Rohnert Park is seeking the public’s input on where to draw the boundary lines.

To help residents develop proposed district maps, the city launched on its website an online tool, which is available in English and Spanish and provides guidelines, population counts and details on when and where to submit their proposals.

“This is about engagement. We’re hoping people take advantage of opportunity to share their thoughts,” said Don Schwartz, assistant city manager. “This tool is a way to do that.”

Residents will have their first chance to present their maps to the City Council and a consultant at Tuesday night’s meeting, the second of five required public hearings.

The five-member City Council decided to move away from at-large elections starting next fall under the recent threat of a lawsuit. A Southern California attorney contacted Rohnert Park last month, alleging the city’s existing system for electing council members deprives Latino residents of proportionate representation.

While council members and City Manager Darrin Jenkins have rejected that claim, the risk of costly court battle led the city to make the shift.

Of the more than 120 California cities and 200 school districts that have faced similar challenges under the state’s voting rights law — many from the same Malibu attorney, Kevin Shenkman — none that fought it have prevailed, according to National Demographics Corporation, the city’s consultant.

“Everybody I’ve talked to thinks it’s ridiculous and wants us to fight it,” said Vice Mayor Joe Callinan. “But they don’t understand it’s never been won. We can’t fight a losing battle.”

The change in the elections system could pit incumbents — several live in the same vicinity — against one another as soon as November 2020, when three seats will come up for election.

“This is the hand that we’re dealt, and we’ll do the best we can with it,” said Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth Adams, whose first term doesn’t expire until 2022. “Drawing the city into districts, we’re dividing (ourselves) in ways that I don’t believe are helpful. I would like to honor voters’ previous preferences, if at all practicable.”

Each district must be undivided and all must be roughly even in population. Rohnert Park has nearly 44,000 residents, although the final maps will be drawn under official figures from the 2010 census, which pegged the population at 41,000.

The districts can also take into account other factors, including established neighborhoods, existing boundaries such as school district lines or major thoroughfares, as well as where current council members live to avoid head-to-head races.

Callinan, who was first elected in 2008, and four-term Councilwoman Pam Stafford live on the same street in the city’s D Section. Mayor Gina Belforte lives in the adjacent F Section. Hollingsworth Adams also lives in the D Section, but plans to move to the southeastern part of the city next to Sonoma State University later this year.

Councilman Jake Mackenzie, who lives in the northeast corner of town, said he will advocate against districts designed to protect incumbents. He said the process instead should emphasize the other elements permitted by state and federal law, including maintaining related neighborhoods, otherwise known as “communities of interest.”