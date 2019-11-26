Subscribe

Police seek shooter after 2 wounded at Bakersfield mall

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 26, 2019, 7:37AM
BAKERSFIELD — Police are looking for an attacker who opened fire at a Central California mall, slightly wounding two people.

Videos on social media showed customers running screaming for cover after gunfire erupted Monday at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield.

Police swarmed the building. Authorities say two people were wounded.

KGET-TV says their wounds are considered minor.

There’s no immediate word on what prompted the shooting.

The mall has seen violence before. A gang-related shooting killed one man two days after Christmas in 2005, sending shoppers fleeing in panic.

The shooter was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.

