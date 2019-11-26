Subscribe

See Placer County police dogs sit down for Thanksgiving dinner in funny video skit

DAVID CARACCIO
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
November 26, 2019, 11:29AM
Placer County sheriff police dog handlers made a video starring their K9 units as a family sitting down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

The sheriff’s office shared the video to Facebook November 25, 2019.

“Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends, enjoy delicious foods and wear stretchy pants,” the sheriff’s office posted. “If you find yourself stuck in that awkward conversation with a relative you only see once a year, we suggest you show them Placer County Sheriff’s K9 Thanksgiving Day video. We hope you have some good laughs!”

The video stars K9s Knox, Axel, King and Ronin as they share boring dad stories, browse “Dogstagram” and burn a pie in the funny clip, which had more than 13,000 views as of Tuesday morning and nearly 550 shares.

See it here:

