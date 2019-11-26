Subscribe

Blizzard conditions could hit Sierra Nevada, forecasters say

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 26, 2019, 2:38PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

RENO, Nev. — Weather forecasters in northern Nevada are warning of possible blizzard conditions and near-zero visibility overnight in the Sierra Nevada due to blowing snow and gusty winds.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Hannah DeGoey says the storm is expected to crest the mountains Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday, affecting Thanksgiving holiday travel on key highways including Interstate 80.

National Weather Service meteorologist Wendell Hohmann says conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, with temperatures dropping, snow accumulating to up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) and winds gusting to 100 mph (161 kph).

Hohmann says cold air blowing across comparatively warm Lake Tahoe is expected to create lake-effect snow in Nevada’s Washoe Valley including Reno and Sparks, Carson City and Minden.

He says snow could fall as far south as Bishop, California.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine