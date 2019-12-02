Subscribe

Coroner’s office identifies Windsor woman found in burned condominium

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2019, 12:26PM
A woman found dead in her burned Windsor condominium last month was identified Monday as Leonette Lenore Peltier, 74, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters found Peltier’s body in her bed after they extinguished the Nov. 22 fire in the Courtyards East subdivision in central Windsor.

The early morning fire gutted the residence, the damage making it difficult to determine the cause. While officially undetermined, it likely was an electrical issue, said Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Cyndi Foreman Monday.

It appeared to have started in her bedroom, where she was known to have a space heater — there were several extension cords in use in the two‑story townhouse. The woman also was a smoker, Foreman said.

Firefighters were called about 6 a.m. and found the home ablaze.

Because Peltier was badly burned, added efforts were taken to confirm her identity, causing a delay in officials releasing her name.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

