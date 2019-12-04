Subscribe

Police think Santa Rosa shooting that injured 2 men was gang-related

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2019, 4:59PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The shooting that seriously injured two men Monday night in Santa Rosa’s South Park neighborhood was gang-related, police said.

Santa Rosa police officers responded to the 1300 block of Grand Avenue, near the Newhall Bike Path, at 6:23 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Officers didn’t find any victims or suspects, but did locate bullet casings and bullet holes in parked vehicles, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department statement.

A few minutes later, two men who were known gang members, showed up at two local hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police on Tuesday did not respond to multiple requests to elaborate on the shooting beyond what was included in the statement.

Detectives from the violent crimes and gang crimes units are investigating the shooting. Police don’t know whether the injured men were shooting at one another, or if there were other suspects responsible, according to the statement from police.

Police declined to identify the victims, both of whom are expected to survive, because of the violent nature of the crime.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine