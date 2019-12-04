Police think Santa Rosa shooting that injured 2 men was gang-related

The shooting that seriously injured two men Monday night in Santa Rosa’s South Park neighborhood was gang-related, police said.

Santa Rosa police officers responded to the 1300 block of Grand Avenue, near the Newhall Bike Path, at 6:23 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Officers didn’t find any victims or suspects, but did locate bullet casings and bullet holes in parked vehicles, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department statement.

A few minutes later, two men who were known gang members, showed up at two local hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police on Tuesday did not respond to multiple requests to elaborate on the shooting beyond what was included in the statement.

Detectives from the violent crimes and gang crimes units are investigating the shooting. Police don’t know whether the injured men were shooting at one another, or if there were other suspects responsible, according to the statement from police.

Police declined to identify the victims, both of whom are expected to survive, because of the violent nature of the crime.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.