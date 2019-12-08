Standstill over growing Sonoma County homeless camp fuels calls for sanctioned site
For 10 years, Patty Alden has lived in a small home near the Joe Rodota Trail, a Sonoma County park path on an old railroad line stretching more than 8 miles from Santa Rosa to Sebastopol.
In recent months, more than 150 homeless people have set up camp along the trail in Santa Rosa between Stony Point and Wright roads not far from the 64-year-old Alden’s house.
Her 40-year-old son is one of the camp’s residents.
He became homeless about three years ago, and extended time living outdoors and past periods of substance abuse have worsened his preexisting mental health problems, Alden said, leading him to “short-circuit” when he tries to live indoors. She’s able to meet him about once a week, usually on a Wednesday, when she offers him some money, encouragement and another chance to visit her, if only for a meal and a shower.
“I just let him know he’s still loved,” Alden said, pausing. “All of those people — that was somebody’s kid.”
The makeshift village where Alden’s son lives has grown in recent weeks to include more than 100 tents and shelters serving a population of as many as 200 people. It has become a burgeoning humanitarian crisis and public flashpoint in the rancorous debate over what needs to be done to more immediately curb homelessness.
It is now the largest homeless camp Santa Rosa has known, according to officials, homeless advocates and those living in the soggy and often frigid conditions on the trail. Parks officials have urged trail users to avoid the area, and some neighbors regard it anxiously as a source of fights, fires, shouting matches and obnoxious stench.
Only last week did park officials allow placement of eight portable restrooms along the trail, a result of widespread concern over exposure to untreated human waste.
Outside of that move spurred by homeless advocates, government leaders in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have done little to publicly address the unregulated camp. They have sparred at times over who ultimately is responsible for dealing with the space and its occupants.
But facing growing frustration of late from residents and homeless advocates calling for action, once-reticent officials now say they are willing to explore and possibly establish sanctioned encampments as a temporary measure while they seek to funnel more people into permanent housing.
The pivot represents an apparent sea change in the stance of elected leaders, acknowledged Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes the encampment. In mid-October, she called it an “epicenter for lawlessness.”
“The situation is dire,” Hopkins said. “Frustration is not a good emotion for us to be feeling, but at the same time, frustration drives change.”
Still, as another winter sets in, neither the city of Santa Rosa nor Sonoma County has put forward a plan that would clear the trail camp and provide shelter to its residents.
About 40 beds in the countywide shelter system are open on any given night, to serve about 675 people known to regularly sleep outside. Overall, about 3,000 people are homeless in the county, representing one of the largest homeless populations among suburban communities in the nation, according to federal housing officials.
“The rains beginning every year is the most significant time for homeless people,” said homeless advocate Scott Wagner, a retired Navy officer and investment banker who was at the camp Wednesday. “New homeless people are lost and they’re going to screw up badly. Old homeless people are gonna get sick. They’re all shoved into these weird places like this.”
Where officials stand on sanctioned homeless camps
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors
David Rabbitt: The chairman of the board said he’s open to a sanctioned encampment, but he said he wouldn’t support that as a permanent solution. “No matter where you put it, you’re going to find a neighbor or three that’s going to be outraged.”
Lynda Hopkins: She supports encampments as a bridge between camping at places like the Joe Rodota Trail and permanent housing. “Housing-first doesn’t work when we don’t have enough housing,” Hopkins said.
Shirlee Zane: She supports the encampments, but she doesn’t like the word “sanctioned,” and she wants them to be temporary. “You have to have an exit plan,” she said.
James Gore: He is willing to consider it. “I am willing to try anything that could achieve ‘better’ instead of the continued path of perfect inaction,” Gore said via text message.
Susan Gorin: She favors establishing a site to accommodate RVs or tiny homes. “Where are we going to put the little tiny homes or the conestoga wagons?” she said at a recent meeting.
Santa Rosa City Council
Tom Schwedhelm: Santa Rosa’s mayor said he would support a sturdy temporary structure with on-site services that guided people into permanent housing. “You don’t just pop a tent and say, ‘Come on in.’ It needs to be managed. It needs to be housing-focused.”
Victoria Fleming: The vice mayor, a career social worker, said she rejected the notion that people who are homeless are not taxpayers and noted that access to sanitation and mental care were important. “There is nothing, in my mind, that is not on the table.”
Chris Rogers: He would consider them if there were properly managed and treated as a midway point. “I would hope that it would be in partnership with the Board of Supervisors to make sure that it is consistent and that it is housing-focused.”
John Sawyer: He has questions about how any camp would be funded and isn’t optimistic about the prospects for a shared solution between cities and the county. “I am willing to have that conversation. But I would enter that conversation with a high level of concern about the success of that conversation.”
Jack Tibbetts: He said “encampments have a strong role to play” and placed blame for the rising crisis squarely on government shoulders.
Ernesto Olivares: “I don’t have enough information for an opinion and will wait to see how this plays out with the (Home Sonoma) Leadership Council.”