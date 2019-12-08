Sonoma County Board of Supervisors

David Rabbitt: The chairman of the board said he’s open to a sanctioned encampment, but he said he wouldn’t support that as a permanent solution. “No matter where you put it, you’re going to find a neighbor or three that’s going to be outraged.”

Lynda Hopkins: She supports encampments as a bridge between camping at places like the Joe Rodota Trail and permanent housing. “Housing-first doesn’t work when we don’t have enough housing,” Hopkins said.

Shirlee Zane: She supports the encampments, but she doesn’t like the word “sanctioned,” and she wants them to be temporary. “You have to have an exit plan,” she said.

James Gore: He is willing to consider it. “I am willing to try anything that could achieve ‘better’ instead of the continued path of perfect inaction,” Gore said via text message.

Susan Gorin: She favors establishing a site to accommodate RVs or tiny homes. “Where are we going to put the little tiny homes or the conestoga wagons?” she said at a recent meeting.

Santa Rosa City Council

Tom Schwedhelm: Santa Rosa’s mayor said he would support a sturdy temporary structure with on-site services that guided people into permanent housing. “You don’t just pop a tent and say, ‘Come on in.’ It needs to be managed. It needs to be housing-focused.”

Victoria Fleming: The vice mayor, a career social worker, said she rejected the notion that people who are homeless are not taxpayers and noted that access to sanitation and mental care were important. “There is nothing, in my mind, that is not on the table.”

Chris Rogers: He would consider them if there were properly managed and treated as a midway point. “I would hope that it would be in partnership with the Board of Supervisors to make sure that it is consistent and that it is housing-focused.”

John Sawyer: He has questions about how any camp would be funded and isn’t optimistic about the prospects for a shared solution between cities and the county. “I am willing to have that conversation. But I would enter that conversation with a high level of concern about the success of that conversation.”

Jack Tibbetts: He said “encampments have a strong role to play” and placed blame for the rising crisis squarely on government shoulders.

Ernesto Olivares: “I don’t have enough information for an opinion and will wait to see how this plays out with the (Home Sonoma) Leadership Council.”