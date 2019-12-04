SMART announces start date for train service to Larkspur

SMART will begin passenger service to its new station in Larkspur on Dec. 14, the North Bay’s commuter rail agency announced Wednesday.

The opening date for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s long-planned southern terminus will follow a kick-off party the preceding day to celebrate completion of the $55.4 million, 2-mile project — the first expansion of its existing 43-mile route since starting service in 2017.

SMART also plans to debut service Dec. 14 to its new station in downtown Novato.

To introduce train riders to the ferry connection from Larkspur to San Francisco, SMART announced new pass options through a partnership with the Golden Gate Bridge District, which operates the ferry.

Starting in January, when SMART will begin running its new expanded train schedule, and through February, transfers to and from the ferry will be free on weekends and holidays. Through a six-month pilot program that the two transit agencies are calling the “Sail and Rail” pass, passengers also can take advantage of a two-for-one option when they ride on a weekday during off-peak or reverse commute hours for a flat rate of $12 each direction.

The price for a standard adult ticket to ride SMART end-to-end along the expanded 45-mile line will be $11.50, and a one-way ticket aboard the Larkspur ferry is $12.50, or $8 with a Clipper Card. A $1.50 discount is currently applied when passengers transfer between the two transit services with the Clipper Card, or $18 combined each direction.

“We at Golden Gate Ferry have been looking for ways to get folks to the ferry without driving a personal vehicle, because, as people who use their vehicle know, parking at the Larkspur Terminal fills up quickly,” said Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, a spokesman for the Golden Gate Bridge District. “We’re hopeful this creates a vital transit connection for people traveling from the North Bay to San Francisco and back, and really makes an important link that will help folks access jobs and recreation and their homes by rail and ferry.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.