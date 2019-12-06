Subscribe

Schools closed day after flooding shuts major Monterey County highway

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 6, 2019, 8:55AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

CHUALAR — Several schools were closed Thursday in Northern California town after heavy rain led to flooding on a major highway in Monterey County, officials said.

Several roads near Gonzalez Unified School District schools were closed a day after a heavy downpour led to a six-hour closure Wednesday of Highway 101 near Chualar, a community of about 1,000 people 120 miles (190 kilometers) south of San Francisco, school officials said in a statement.

At least five homes were flooded and an elementary school was unreachable for several hours after nearby roads became impassable. The flooding in some parts reached four-feet deep, officials said.

Another storm is forecast to reach the area Friday.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine