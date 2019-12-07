California audit faults Sonoma, Butte and Ventura counties on disaster planning

Sonoma County lacks adequate plans for sheltering elderly people and other vulnerable populations during an emergency and doesn’t know enough about community demographics to provide services for people with special needs during an emergency, the state auditor said in a report released this week.

While the county has made significant strides since the disastrous 2017 wildfires to improve its emergency planning, California State Auditor Elaine Howle criticized the county’s written protocols for helping people with critical disadvantages in a disaster, such as those who are elderly, infirm, have limited English proficiency or who lack transportation.

Pushing for greater state involvement in local emergency planning, Howle pointed out that vulnerable populations are hardest hit by disasters. Auditors reviewed how local emergency plans played out during three major wildfires: the 2017 wildfires in Sonoma County, the 2017 Thomas fire in Ventura County and the 2018 Camp fire in Butte County. Howle recommended the state oversee local emergency plans to ensure they have sufficient protocols in place to help the neediest.

“Before the wildfires the three counties had not adequately tailored their existing plans to the needs of their communities, nor have they done so in the draft plans that they have developed since the fires,” according to the report.

The report comes nearly two years after the state criticized Sonoma County for its failure to warn people in October 2017 when multiple wildfires broke out in the middle of the night and burned into neighborhoods in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley, a shortcoming widely lambasted by local fire survivors.

Since then, Sonoma County has begun revamping its emergency services division, increasing its budget and staffing and building better plans to alert the public to dangers.

The county has taken a leading role in the state for testing warning systems, particularly the federal cellphone alerting program called Wireless Emergency Alerts that it had opted against using to warn people during the 2017 fires.

Board of Supervisors Chairman David Rabbitt called the recent state audit “out of date” because reviewers were too focused on written policies and didn’t take into account all the improvements the county has made to its emergency plans over the last two years. The Kincade fire that broke out in October and forced the largest evacuation in local history — nearly 200,000 people — showcased the strides the county has made to improve its response to a major disaster, Rabbitt said.

“How helpful is it to reiterate the things that could have gone better in 2017 and bash us for it, versus looking at the plan we have today to be better in 2020?” Rabbitt said.

Rabbitt said he hoped the report would boost support in Sacramento for additional funding to help local jurisdictions plan for emergencies and get resources in place before a disaster strikes.

The audit was prompted by a February request from Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who in a letter to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee described some of the factors that contributed to the 85 deaths in the Camp fire, such as a 93-year-old woman who had dementia and her husband, 86, who could no longer drive. He pointed out that state law requires each county to integrate how it will help vulnerable populations into its emergency plans.