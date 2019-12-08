Santa Rosa Officer fires at suspect whose umbrella was mistaken for a rifle

A Santa Rosa police officer responding to reports of a man with a gun on Saturday afternoon fired three rounds — and missed — at a man carrying an umbrella that the officer mistook for a rifle, authorities said.

The suspect was later tackled by the officer as he ran away on the city’s west side, according to police. The man was taken into custody and was being questioned by detectives.

The incident began when police received seven calls from citizens around 12:30 p.m. reporting a suspicious individual near Gueneville and Fulton roads. Several callers said the man had a firearm and was pointing it at people and cars.

The officer, who was not identified, attempted to stop the suspect on Guerneville Road west of Fulton Road, police, said.

The man did not comply with the officer’s orders and then displayed what the officer thought was a rifle, police said.

The officer fired three shots from his rifle, but missed the suspect. He was later able to chase the man down and apprehend him, police said.

Check back later for more details.