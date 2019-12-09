Mexicans seek refuge in US from violence

A crackdown on illegal immigration has sharply curbed the number of Central Americans and others trying to enter the United States. But Mexicans, who have not been bound by some of the same restrictions, have been showing up at the border in greater numbers, in many cases fleeing the escalating violence in their country.

Thousands have been stuck for weeks here in Ciudad Juárez and other border cities, waiting for permission to cross into the United States to apply for asylum. Human rights advocates say the bottleneck violates American and international law by forcing migrants to remain in a country where they feel their lives are at risk.

“We’re fearful here because you never know whether at any moment someone’s going to come and kill someone,” said Juan, 55, a farm laborer from the state of Zacatecas who fled with 10 members of his family after his son escaped a criminal group that was pressuring him to join their ranks.

“Wherever we are in Mexico, the gangs can find us,” said Juan, who like many asylum-seekers interviewed for this story, asked to be identified by his first name only out of fear for his safety.

The Trump administration has aggressively sought to reduce immigration — legal and illegal — by implementing more restrictive measures. Those measures include returning migrants from various countries to Mexico while their immigration cases play out in American courts, and forcing migrants to first apply for asylum in countries they traveled through on their way to the United States.

The Trump administration has also pressured the Mexican government to get tougher on illegal migration, leading to the deployment of thousands of Mexican security forces to help detain undocumented migrants as they travel north.

Those strategies have led to a sharp drop in the number of migrants trying to cross into the United States, officials say.

But the policies have had little impact on Mexican migration because Mexicans cannot be prevented from traveling through their own country to the northern border. And Mexican asylum-seekers who have entered the United States, once they apply for protection, cannot be returned home unless their petitions are denied.

While the overall number of migrants arrested along the southwest border has plunged, the number of Mexicans apprehended has risen: About 17,000 Mexicans were caught crossing between ports of entry in October, a 34% increase since July, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The number of Mexicans seeking American asylum has also shot up in recent months, advocates and Mexican officials say.

As the numbers have increased, American border guards have mostly turned away the asylum-seekers at the official border entrances, saying they have no capacity to receive new applicants, migrants and their advocates say.

The practice has forced thousands of Mexicans to wait along the border for a chance to make their case in the United States. Here in Ciudad Juárez, they have been sleeping under plastic tarps in squalid encampments near the three main border bridges, enduring falling temperatures and bitterly cold rains.

The Mexicans have joined many thousands of asylum-seekers from other countries who have also been compelled to wait in Mexico after the United States began to severely restrict the number of cases it takes in a day, a system known as “metering.”