Santa Rosa man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child porn charges

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 10, 2019, 5:57PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Santa Rosa man convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced to eight years in state prison last week.

Chad Allen Capitani, 48, pleaded guilty to the charges after probation officials discovered 127 pornographic photos of children on his phone, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2001, Capitani was convicted of committing a lewd and lascivious act against a child under the age of 14, prosecutors said. He was placed on supervised probation in 2018 after he failed to register as a sex offender, a requirement of the 2001 conviction.

The photos on his phone were discovered in August during a routine search by Sonoma County probation officials. Capitani was charged with the possession of child pornography by someone required to register as a sex offender and pleaded guilty in October.

The sentence, handed down by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste, included an enhancement for Capitani’s prior sex offense.

“Possession of child pornography is a form of child sex abuse, and is a well-known precursor to further crimes against children,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement. “Clearly, this defendant has a history of predatory conduct toward children and this prison sentence is very appropriate.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707‑521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

