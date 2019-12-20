Man, 71, killed by SMART train in Novato

A 71-year-old man was struck by a northbound SMART train in Novato on Thursday and died from the impact, Novato Police Department said.

The collision occurred at about 7:48 p.m. on Grant Avenue, while 12 passengers were aboard the train, SMART spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez said.

The incident is the second Sonoma-Martin Area Rail Transit fatality in Marin County since service started in August 2017. It is the eighth fatality involving a SMART train this year and the twelfth fatality overall.

Novato police said Novato fire paramedics determined the unidentified man was dead when they arrived at the scene. Police said the train was traveling north just before reaching the Grant Avenue crossing when the collision occurred.

Police said all of the train warning signals and equipment were functioning properly when the man was struck.

“The train conductor reported that he applied emergency breaking and sounded the train’s horn prior to the collision,” Novato police said in a statement.

SMART staff responded to the scene to assist passengers on the train, police said.

The east and westbound lanes of Grant Avenue, between Railroad and Reichert avenues, were closed for about two and a half hours after the fatal collision.

Gonzalez, the SMART spokeswoman, said Thursday night she didn’t know the speed of the train at the time of the crash. SMART police officials could not be reached for comment Friday morning. A Marin Independent Journal report cited the train speed about 45 mph just before hitting the man.

Staff Writer Kevin Fixler contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.