Sonoma County sheriff body-cam footage shows violent struggle that led to driver’s death

The video released Friday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office begins with Mark Essick explaining that the car David Ward was driving the morning of his fatal Nov. 27 encounter with deputies had been reported stolen in a violent carjacking days earlier.

A deputy had spotted that morning and had tried to stop the driver, who wouldn’t pull over, leading to a vehicle chase. The deputies didn’t realize, Essick said, that the driver was Ward, 52, a Bloomfield resident who’d gotten his car back but hadn’t reported that to law enforcement.

“It remains a mystery as to why he fled our deputies,” Essick said.

Essick explained that force was used to get the man out of his car, he suffered a medical emergency and later died at the hospital.

The footage offers a close‑up view of what starts as a standard police pursuit across a network of rural west county roads before 6 a.m. Deputy Jason Little, in the lead vehicle, relays matter‑of‑fact details of the direction, speed and situation of the chase to a dispatcher as Ward’s car sped ahead of him and two Sebastopol police officers.

An attempt by Little to stop Ward’s car by knocking it and forcing it into a spin fails, but Ward stops long enough for Little to open his driver door and command Ward at gunpoint.

“Show me your f--king hands! Show me your hands! Show me your hands now!” Little yells, the first of many expletive-laden commands used by officers throughout the encounter.

Ward takes off again, the chase resuming. Little reported speeds of 50 to 73 mph as they traveled deeper into Bloomfield along Bloomfield Road. The pursuit ended soon after Ward turned on to a side road, Sutton Street, that dead ends. Little hit Ward’s car again and the chase ends just after 6 a.m.

The tension depicted on the video escalates.

“Show me your f--king hands!” Little yelled, pointing his handgun at Ward in the driver seat. The Sebastopol officers join and also yell: “Hands up! Hands up now” and “Don’t move! Get your hands up!”

Ward can be seen in the driver’s seat of the green Honda looking at Little, his hands going up and down. For two minutes, the law enforcement officers repeated commands for him to show his hands, to keep them up and to put them on the steering wheel as he continued to shift in his seat and move his arms, appearing at one point to be trying to follow the shifting commands.

Blount arrived about two minutes later, gun drawn, and quickly moved toward the car, his handgun pointed at Ward.

The man is ordered repeatedly to put his hands on his head and to use one hand to unlock the car door. Ward moved his left hand down to the door several times, apparently in an attempt to comply with orders to unlock the door.

“I can’t believe this. I’m the injured party in this,” Ward says to the deputies through the closed window. “Why are you harassing me all the time? What is it?”

Moments later, through a now opened car door window, Blount tells Ward to put out his hands. Blount, acting alone at first, grabs Ward’s left arm and starts to pull him out through the window.