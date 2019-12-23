Sonoma County supervisors approve $11 million in emergency spending on Santa Rosa homeless encampment

Sonoma County supervisors on Monday approved a plan to address the county’s largest homeless encampment, agreeing to spend $11.63 million to begin to chip away at the 200-plus-person camp that officials have for months labeled a public health emergency.

The move allocated millions of dollars to set immediately up at least two sanctioned encampments featuring a combination of indoor and outdoor shelter and services and to buy and lease existing housing and cover support services.

The two sanctioned encampments — locations were not publicly identified or discussed Monday — would cost $2.08 million and are expected to house up to 40 people apiece, according to county documents.

The county would spend up to $5 million to buy six large, multibedroom houses that could serve up to 60 people; put $750,000 into annual leases of six to seven units to serve another 20 people; and use $3.1 million to hire six new staffers and fund contracts for drug treatment beds and medical support.

The board’s action gives comes as the population of the camp on the Joe Rodota Trail continues to swell, with tents and other makeshift shelters pitched along a half-mile segment of the county-owned trail near Stony Point Road.

Officials have been in talks for months about potential solutions, but numerous delays have resulted in mounting pressure on the Board of Supervisors and Santa Rosa City Council for a decisive game plan to deal with the camp, which has effectively closed the popular path between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

Even with Monday’s action, it could be months before officials have one or more alternative sites set up — a process that is also likely to face public scrutiny.

But Miles Sarvis, a leader with the newly formed homeless advocacy organization Squeaky Wheel Coalition struck an upbeat tone Monday after speaking to the board about his group’s support for a sanctioned camp.

“We need to do it soon,” Sarvis said to applause from the capacity crowd. “It’s freezing outside. So let’s get on it. Let’s do it.”

- This story will be updated.