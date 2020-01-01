Fire blows up propane tank near Santa Rosa homeless encampment

Tony Salinas was getting ready for bed about 10 p.m. Monday when he heard the explosion.

The sound and blast wave were so close to the Brittain Road home he shares with his wife, Pat Parks, that he thought somebody from the nearby Joe Rodota Trail had thrown something at the house.

Then he heard two more bangs, and saw the flames dancing above the fence line between his property and the trail.

It was the second such blaze — at nearly the same location — in as many months, so Salinas and Parks went to work, pulling their garden hose and fighting the fire until Santa Rosa Fire Department crews could arrive to extinguish it, leaving a 150-square-foot burn scar, including a propane tank and the charred remains of a single homeless encampment.

Tuesday, when many residents were packing grocery store parking lots preparing for a New Year’s celebration, Salinas was working to repair an irrigation hose a trail resident had damaged during the fire fight.

Since they moved into the house that abuts the trail, Parks and Salinas said they’ve never seen the growing encampment, which now totals at least 210 people, swell so much. They’re worried about their safety. Salinas, standing on the bed of his pickup, pointed to how close the fire got to their fence.

“It’s getting bad,” Salinas said.

The explosion and fire amid the Joe Rodota Trail encampment, the largest such collection of dwellings in Santa Rosa’s history, has rattled wary west Santa Rosa residents living near the trail and is the latest example of the danger that the camp’s fires, used to stay warm and cook food during the winter, can present to residents and neighbors alike.

Shane Reynolds has lived on the Joe Rodota Trail for about four months, and has struggled with homelessness for at least 1½ years, after moving to the North Bay from Pennsylvania.

Reynolds said he mostly uses a portable space heater, powered by butane, to keep warm. In December, temperatures have plunged below 40 degrees nearly a dozen times, including an overnight low of 29 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Just a couple of nights ago, Reynolds had a fire going to warm water for a sponge bath. He hadn’t heard about the big Monday night fire.

Some people avoid fires because they often prompt a visit from the Fire Department, Reynolds said.

In December, about 25 calls for service including reports of fires, smoke investigations and medical aid emanated from the stretch of the Joe Rodota Trail where illegal camping is concentrated, including at least once a day for the past week, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

As part of the city’s homeless outreach efforts, the Fire Department assesses encampments across the city to evaluate fire risk, accessibility and water supplies in case a fire or other incident breaks out, Lowenthal said.

But Reynolds said all firefighters typically do is tell the residents to put the fires out.

“As soon as they turn around, we’re gonna light it again,” Reynolds said. “You’re gonna do whatever you gotta do to survive. We’re in survival mode out here.”