14 answers to frequently asked questions about Sonoma County's homeless

The question of how to help a homeless person in our community is not an easy one.

Sonoma County’s task force for the homeless has a frequently updated list of resources available including where to find housing, health care, and pet assistance found here.

Some general answers to common inquiries have been provided here by Michael Gause, Ending Homelessness program manager for the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

What should I know first ...

Who is homeless in Sonoma County?

The County of Sonoma conducted a Point-in-Time survey on Jan. 25, 2019, to determine how many people were homeless in the county. Of the 2,951 people who participated in the survey, 69% are men, 31% are women and less than 1 percent identified as nonbinary. There are 1,957 people who were unsheltered, which includes people sleeping in cars, on sidewalks and other public places.

There are 210 homeless veterans in the county, 87 homeless families and 117 children who are homeless and living without a parent or guardian.

What are the main causes of homelessness in Sonoma County?

Durin﻿g the Point-in-Time survey, 19% of people reported being homeless because they lost their job, 18% cited an argument with a family or friend, 12% said they were evicted, 10% cited a breakup or divorce, and 16% said it was because of alcohol or drug use.

What other situations cause someone to become homeless?

Mental health issues, illness, incarceration, domestic violence and landlord-raised rent also are causes of homelessness, said Gause, in an email.

How many homeless people in Sonoma County have jobs?

About 16% of people who are homeless have full-time or part-time jobs and 6% work seasonally. Of the 78% who are unemployed, 36 percent say they are unable to work, 40% are looking for work and 24% are not.

How often do the homeless refuse help?

It's hard to quantify when people do or do not accept assistance, Gause noted. But during the 2019 survey, 89% of people say they would take housing if it was available.

I've heard people say all homeless people are on drugs or all are facing severe mental illness. Is that true?

Based on the data from the Point-in-Time survey, that isn't true. About 38% of people said they used drugs or alcohol, while 35% said they were facing psychiatric or emotional issues.

Gause recommends offering those in need the number for the Coordinated Entry System, which serves as a front door for services for homeless families and individuals in Sonoma County. Catholic Charities is the operator for Coordinated Entry, and can be contacted at 1-866-542-5480. The Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) provides outreach and referrals to services, paid for by Sonoma County and the City of Santa Rosa. HOST outreach workers can also be contacted at 1-855-707-HOST (4678).

Gause also suggests providing referrals to day services and winter shelters, and encouraging landlords to partner with nonprofits to rent to people who are experiencing homelessness.

Someone on the street asks for money or food?

Responding to requests for food or money from someone experiencing homelessness is an individual choice and there is no preferred response. But as a general rule, the most helpful response is to encourage a person who asks for such help to call the Coordinated Entry System at 1-866-542-5480 if they have access to a phone. They also can email CE@srcharities.org.