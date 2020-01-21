Subscribe

14 answers to frequently asked questions about Sonoma County's homeless

JANET BALICKI AND ELISSA CHUDWIN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 21, 2020, 1:49PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The question of how to help a homeless person in our community is not an easy one.

Sonoma County’s task force for the homeless has a frequently updated list of resources available including where to find housing, health care, and pet assistance found here.

Some general answers to common inquiries have been provided here by Michael Gause, Ending Homelessness program manager for the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

What should I know first ...

Who is homeless in Sonoma County?

The County of Sonoma conducted a Point-in-Time survey on Jan. 25, 2019, to determine how many people were homeless in the county. Of the 2,951 people who participated in the survey, 69% are men, 31% are women and less than 1 percent identified as nonbinary. There are 1,957 people who were unsheltered, which includes people sleeping in cars, on sidewalks and other public places.

There are 210 homeless veterans in the county, 87 homeless families and 117 children who are homeless and living without a parent or guardian.

What are the main causes of homelessness in Sonoma County?

Durin﻿g the Point-in-Time survey, 19% of people reported being homeless because they lost their job, 18% cited an argument with a family or friend, 12% said they were evicted, 10% cited a breakup or divorce, and 16% said it was because of alcohol or drug use.

What other situations cause someone to become homeless?

Mental health issues, illness, incarceration, domestic violence and landlord-raised rent also are causes of homelessness, said Gause, in an email.

How many homeless people in Sonoma County have jobs?

About 16% of people who are homeless have full-time or part-time jobs and 6% work seasonally. Of the 78% who are unemployed, 36 percent say they are unable to work, 40% are looking for work and 24% are not.

How often do the homeless refuse help?

It's hard to quantify when people do or do not accept assistance, Gause noted. But during the 2019 survey, 89% of people say they would take housing if it was available.

I've heard people say all homeless people are on drugs or all are facing severe mental illness. Is that true?

Based on the data from the Point-in-Time survey, that isn't true. About 38% of people said they used drugs or alcohol, while 35% said they were facing psychiatric or emotional issues.

What should I do if…. I want to help but I don't know how?

Gause recommends offering those in need the number for the Coordinated Entry System, which serves as a front door for services for homeless families and individuals in Sonoma County. Catholic Charities is the operator for Coordinated Entry, and can be contacted at 1-866-542-5480. The Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) provides outreach and referrals to services, paid for by Sonoma County and the City of Santa Rosa. HOST outreach workers can also be contacted at 1-855-707-HOST (4678).

Gause also suggests providing referrals to day services and winter shelters, and encouraging landlords to partner with nonprofits to rent to people who are experiencing homelessness.

Someone on the street asks for money or food?

Responding to requests for food or money from someone experiencing homelessness is an individual choice and there is no preferred response. But as a general rule, the most helpful response is to encourage a person who asks for such help to call the Coordinated Entry System at 1-866-542-5480 if they have access to a phone. They also can email CE@srcharities.org.

I want to help a homeless person I pass on the streets every day, or who is sleeping in front of my home?

Contact the HOST hotline at 1-855-707-HOST (4678). Anyone can call and provide specific information to HOST staff about individuals and they will follow up.

I see a homeless person who looks like she or he might be suffering from the cold, heat, or other extreme weather?

Contact 911. If the person is a senior or appears to be dealing with self-neglect, contact Adult Protective Services at 707-565-5940.

During the months of December – March, homeless shelters throughout the county have expanded beds and services during extremely cold or wet weather. A list of shelters can be found here.

I’ve called the Coordinated Entry System about a homeless person, or told that person about the Coalition, but I still see the same person on the street every day?

Contact the HOST Team at 1-855-707-HOST (4678).

I see a homeless parent and child who need help?

Contact the Coordinated Entry System at 1-866-542-5480 or email CE@srcharities.org. HOST outreach workers also can be contacted at 1-855-707-HOST (4678).

I think one of my child’s classmates is homeless and I want to help without offending or embarrassing her?

All public schools have homeless liaisons who are there specifically to provide services and support to homeless families in schools. Ask your school’s principal to put you in touch with the liaison and make a referral. Additionally, the Foster Youth Liaison with the Sonoma County Department of Education, Debra Sanders, advocates in some individual cases. Debra can be contacted at 707-524-2661.

I see a homeless person on the street who is severely inebriated or acting erratically or taking to himself or herself?

The HOST Team can be contacted at 1-855-707-HOST (4678). If you believe that someone is having a mental health crisis, 24-hour mental health crisis services can be contacted at 1-800-746-8181.

