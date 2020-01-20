The U.S. Department of Agriculture has taken another whack at former first lady Michelle Obama's signature achievement: Establishing stricter nutritional standards for school breakfasts and lunches. And on her birthday.

On Friday, USDA Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps proposed new rules for the Food and Nutrition Service that would allow schools to cut the amount of vegetables and fruits required at lunch and breakfasts while giving them license to sell more pizza, burgers and fries to students. The agency is responsible for administering nutritional programs that feed nearly 30 million students at 99,000 schools.

Lipps said the changes will help address what he described as unintended consequences of the regulations put in place during the Obama administration. For example, when schools were trying to implement innovative solutions such as grab-and-go breakfast off a cart or meals in the classroom, they were forced to give kids two bananas to meet minimum federal requirements.

But Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs for Center for Science in the Public Interest, says that the proposed rules, if finalized, "would create a huge loophole in school nutrition guidelines, paving the way for children to choose pizza, burgers, french fries and other foods high in calories, saturated fat or sodium in place of balanced school meals every day."

He says that limiting the variety of vegetables could make french fries even more central to students' diets. He says the potato lobby has been pushing for this change, and that the potato industry was behind a change that happened quietly last March making it easier to substitute potatoes for some fruit in weekly breakfast menus.

Kam Quarles, the chief executive of the National Potato Council, said, "Potatoes are a nutrient dense vegetable, which contain more potassium than a banana and 30 percent of the daily value of vitamin C along with 3 grams of protein, fiber and carbohydrates that school children need to perform their best at school."

Under the Obama administration, the nutrition guidelines for schools that participated in the National School Lunch Program shifted, requiring cafeterias to increase their offerings of fruits and vegetables, serve only skim or low-fat milk and cut trans-fat from the menu altogether. They also required dramatic cuts in sodium in school cafeteria food.

The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kid Act of 2010 standards were a key initiative in Michelle Obama's fight against childhood obesity. The act, built around recommendations from a panel of experts convened by the Institute of Medicine and updated with key changes from the 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, aimed to foster the kind of healthy changes at school that many parents were also trying to encourage at home. These included: making sure kids were offered fruits and vegetables each day, increasing whole grains, and tailoring portion sizes and calorie counts to maintain a healthy weight.

The Trump administration has been chipping away at those Obama-era rules. First, just days after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue assumed his role, he announced the USDA would be slowing the implementation of the aggressive sodium standards as well as Obama-era rules for whole grains and sweetened milks, citing food waste and nonparticipation as key rationales for the shift.

The USDA also provided the option to offer flavored, low-fat milk to children participating in school meal programs, and to participants ages six and older in the Special Milk Program for Children and the Child and Adult Care Food Program; it reduced the whole grain requirements to half of the weekly grains served; and it provided more time for schools to comply with reduced sodium levels in meals.