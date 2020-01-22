George Ortiz, Sonoma County civil rights leader and patron of Latino community, dies at 85

George Ortiz, the farmworker turned social worker widely regarded as the patron saint of Latino empowerment and community pride in Sonoma County, died Wednesday morning.

Ortiz, a gentle but relentless civic titan who co-founded both the vast California Human Development anti-poverty agency and the Latinos Unidos scholarship and cultural group, was 85.

For more than 50 years, he lead efforts to organize and bring equal opportunity and treatment to Mexican Americans living in the North Bay and beyond. His advocacy resulted in countless Latinos going to college, pursuing positions of power, seeing their pay and professional prospects improve, and openly celebrating a culture that had previously been marginalized.

“We’re much more literate,” Ortiz told The Press Democrat in 2001. “We’re much more enlightened. We’re much more ambitious.”

And yet his message to members of Sonoma County’s deep-rooted and burgeoning Latino community was always that they were capable and deserving of far more.

“As much as things have changed, they haven’t,” he told a Press Democrat reporter last September, as he dealt with advancing cancer. “We’re the grunts of this community. We’re not the CPAs or the attorneys.”

Still, many more Latinos are in such professional roles now, including elected office, and admirers credit Ortiz with inspiring and improving the lives of even wider swath of Sonoma County, including seniors and people with disabilities and others.

“There are very few people who walk this Earth who have done as much as George Ortiz,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire of Healdsburg.

“He was so successful in life because he lead with his heart,” said McGuire, whose projects with Ortiz date back to the creation of a day labor center when McGuire served on the Healdsburg City Council. “He was force to be reckoned with, and he was the epitome of the American Dream.”

Ortiz is survived by his wife in Santa Rosa, Carol; his children, Robert and Diane, and two granddaughters.

Check back later today for the full version of this story.