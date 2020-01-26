Hub for beekeepers sticking around in Sebastopol

The display that gets the most buzz at the Beekind shop is the honey bar, where there are free samples of about 50 different types of honey.

There’s even a chart for customers to figure out the different tastes in the honey. Nutty, floral, fruity, earthy, carmel, chocolate, herbal.

“We really focus on high-quality, raw honey,” said Katia Vincent, owner of Beekind along with her husband, Doug.

A hub for beekeepers and consumers in search of natural, local products for health reasons or for unique gifts, Beekind opened 16 years ago in Sebastopol and has grown into a community resource on backyard beekeeping.

Its 50 honeys are local, regional and international. Honeys called Petaluma starthistle, California sage, Pacific Northwest blueberry. “There are lots of choices and ways to do beekeeping,” Vincent said.

Depending on the type of honey and size, prices typically range from $4.50 to $45. The smallest size offered are 3-ounce jars and the largest size are 64-ounces.

Outside of honey, there are a variety of other gift products. There’s a stock of The Naked Bee products like beeswax lip balm for $3.25 and scented lotions that can be sampled. There’s even $12 Bee Manly beard balm tins for sale.

Several sizes of honey dippers are available, including a cherry wood one that can come with a matching cheese board and spreader set.

There are pure beeswax candles, the majority made by Doug Vincent, in a multitude of shapes, including little owls, pine cones, beehives, a bear on a beehive, trees, roses, sunflowers and cylinder, star and hexagon pillars. A sign by the candles says the beeswax “eliminates negative ions that improve air quality by eliminating pollutants and allergens.”

The store sells organic teas, natural soaps, and popular, customized corporate gifts and wedding favors. Another popular item at Beekind are the creamed honeys, which are processed to control crystallization. Some of the creamed honeys have infused flavors like green chilies and lavender.

On the beekeeping side of the store, there are copies of Bee Culture magazine, shelves of wooden beekeeping equipment parts, white bee suits, a selection of beekeeping books and on display is “The Secret Life of Bees,” a novel by Sue Monk Kidd.

“[Beekind is] unique in that they have such a range of things to offer,” said Ettamarie Peterson, past president and current newsletter editor of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association.

Peterson, who owns Peterson’s Farm in Petaluma with her husband, purchases sheets of beeswax from Beekind that can be rolled into candles, a fun project she does with kids as a 4-H beekeeping leader.

She also takes foreign beekeepers whoa re visiting the Bay Area to Beekind, the only honey and beekeeping shop in the North Bay.

As a beekeepers’ hub, Peterson said Beekind is partially credited by local beekeepers with increasing the number of members of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association, which is about 500 members strong. The Vincents answer questions and help guide customers to beekeeping resources, keeping interest in bees in the community.

“They’re really good, warmhearted, kind people and the name Beekind is a reflection on them. They are the kindest people,” said Peterson, who has bought a bee presentation display from the store.