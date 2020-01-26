As Santa Rosa homeless camp grew, frustrated residents flooded government leaders with emails

It started with a trickle in September. Residents passing by the growing number of tents along a stretch of public trail in west Santa Rosa would share their concerns about the homeless camp, often via email, to their elected representatives at City Hall and the Board of Supervisors.

By mid-October, the trail camp had grown to more than 100 residents, and squalid conditions were setting in that would precipitate an emergency declaration two months later and county plans to clear the trail by the end of this month.

“It was really picking up in October, leading up to the wildfire,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, describing the level of public comment on homelessness around the time of the Kincade fire.

Her district includes the Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment that by November had become the largest ever on record in the county, home to more than 200 people.

“This is a public safety hazard and a humanitarian crisis,” Hopkins said at the time, echoing the sentiments of many county residents.

Authorities are set Sunday to begin relocating some residents of the camp that now numbers at least 250 people. But county officials didn’t take action until public feedback reached a fever pitch late last year.

For as the unsanctioned settlement on county parkland grew in west Santa Rosa, so too did the torrent of emails from the public.

They came in by the hundreds, flooding the inboxes of Santa Rosa council members, county supervisors and top officials for both local governments.

Members of the public decried camp conditions. They demanded action. And, they offered their own solutions to one of the county’s most intractable problems.

Emails dating from November to mid-December and obtained by The Press Democrat through public records requests, show business owners documenting a cacophony of concerns. Trail users and community groups put forward petitions calling for action, and residents pushed for something more to be done.

Some of their proposals were clearly unworkable. Others appeared cruel and inhumane.

Concerns surge

In early December, the chorus of complaints tied to the camp reached a high note, calling out the risks it presented to public safety and health — from uncontrolled fires and untreated human waste to reports of theft, trespassing and violence, and a growing rat infestation.

Sebastopol resident Cheryl Sisson laid out the dangerous stakes of a mess she said government leaders had left to fester.

“This has to stop,” Sisson wrote in a Dec. 7 email to the Board of Supervisors. “Soon, someone is going to get hurt — the homeless fear no repercussions and people are really starting to get angry.”

Elected officials and their aides scrambled to answer as many emails as possible, building spreadsheets and special folders to contain the mass of incoming feedback. They crafted boilerplate responses to use as placeholders until they could share more personal correspondence.

Supervisor James Gore, who represents northern Sonoma County, said his staff was inundated with messages on the camp — a different experience from the normal deluge of emails supervisors get on hot-button issues.