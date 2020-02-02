For Santa Rosa Councilman Jack Tibbetts, day job at helm of nonprofit complicates elected office

The proposal had been in the works at City Hall for several years — mandatory inspections for rental housing across Santa Rosa, meant to root out squalid conditions endured by tenants and rein in landlords who allow their properties to deteriorate.

It had at least three votes Tuesday on the seven-member City Council. But the potential swing vote, Councilman Jack Tibbetts, was absent from the meeting and the initiative nearly four years in the making died, deadlocked in a 3-3 vote.

It was the latest vote among more than 160 that Tibbetts has missed or sat out in what is now his fourth year on the council, according to city records. Only one other incumbent, Ernesto Olivares, missed or sat out as many votes over that period, the records show.

Tibbetts said he had been called away Tuesday to fill in as a shuttle driver for the sanctioned Sonoma County homeless camp now overseen by the nonprofit he leads.

He acknowledged that his absence probably swung the fate of the proposed program — and said he likely would have voted for it. The inspection program stemmed from revelations of widespread dingy and unhealthy rental housing that had fallen through the cracks of the city’s code enforcement system, a problem highlighted in a series of Press Democrat stories that ran in January 2016.

In the wake of Tuesday’s outcome at City Hall, Tibbetts said the onus of finding an alternative to the failed proposal would now fall on him.

“Guess whose burden that’s going to be to figure that out over the next six, seven months?” Tibbetts said Friday in an interview. “That’s going to be me.”

The defeat of the rental inspection program cheered real estate interests and landlords who decried it as unnecessary government intervention. But the outcome discouraged Ronit Rubinoff, executive director of Legal Aid of Sonoma County. Her organization works each year with hundreds of tenants, many of whom are afraid to complain about housing standards for fear of being evicted, she said, underscoring the need for mandatory inspections.

“We’re really, really disappointed about what happened on Tuesday night,” she said.

Tibbetts’ latest council absence raises new questions about his increasingly competing roles as an elected public official and his paid job since 2016 as executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sonoma County, a faith-based nonprofit with a focus on housing and homelessness.

From early 2017 to late 2019, he missed, abstained or recused himself from 160 votes, or 16% percent of the votes before the council during that period, according to city records. Records for 2020 were not available this week.

The only other incumbent to miss as many votes in the same period was Olivares, a longtime councilman and retired Santa Rosa police lieutenant who also missed 160, according to city records.

Julie Combs, who resigned from the City Council in November, missed 172 votes in the same three-year span, according to the records.

She stepped down under pressure after she and her husband purchased a second home in Ecuador, where the couple have been living part time.

Olivares was her sharpest council critic leading up to her resignation, questioning her ability to represent city constituents while living abroad. Responding to an email asking him to explain holes in his own voting record, Olivares invited a Press Democrat reporter to “conduct better research related to meeting attendance.”