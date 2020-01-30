2 Ukiah teens arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

Two Ukiah teens were arrested Saturday in connection with a November drive-by shooting, police said.

Alexis Navarrete, 18, was booked into Mendocino County Jail on Saturday on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy and accessory, Ukiah police said in a news release. A 17-year-old male, whose identity wasn’t released because he’s a minor, was initially booked into Mendocino County Juvenile Hall on felony charges unrelated to the shooting but was later charged with attempted murder and conspiracy.

Just after 9 p.m. Nov. 11, officers responded to an area north of Ukiah’s airport after receiving reports of gunfire, according to the news release. A witness saw a shooting involving a car, and officers found evidence that shots had been fired in the area. Officers searched nearby residences, but didn’t find anyone injured or involved in the shooting.

One residence had video surveillance that captured the shooting.

Detectives later learned that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that took place at a nearby business, and that it involved two cars and multiple people. They suspected it was gang-related, and that Navarrete was the driver and the juvenile was the shooter, police said.

After arresting Navarrete, officials also issued a search warrant for his residence and found ammunition and firearms, including a short barreled assault rifle, the news release said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.