Shirlee Zane and Chris Coursey square off in heated race for Sonoma County supervisor seat
Chris Coursey
Age: 65
Background: Former Santa Rosa mayor; former Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit spokesman; former Press Democrat journalist
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley
Shirlee Zane
Age: 60
Background: Incumbent 3rd District supervisor; former chief executive officer for the Council on Aging; former executive director of Santa Rosa-based Hospital Chaplaincy Services
Education: Bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from Chico State; master’s degrees in family counseling from Sonoma State and theology from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Chicago
On the issues
We asked the two candidates four questions on key issues. Here are their responses, edited for clarity and length:
What should the county have done differently to stem the growth of the Joe Rodota Trail homeless camp?
Zane: “It’s a good question. I’m not quite sure how to answer it. Once the injunction came down, our hands were tied. I think it would have been, going back to the injunction, it would have been better if we had cleared the trail ... when it was smaller, instead of letting it balloon.”
Coursey: “My understanding is the sheriff refused to get involved in enforcing trespassing on the trail. My impression is that left things to expand and grow over a long period of time. We created in 2018 the Home Leadership Council to be the group that makes decisions about homelessness. That’s a city and county group. ...The Board of Supervisors over the last few months has sidestepped that group to a large extent and taken it on themselves.”
Would you vote to sell the county-owned Chanate Road property to be developed for housing?
Zane: “Yes. Absolutely. We’re desperately in need of housing. ‘How much?’ is the question that we have to answer in light of the fire evacuation and also in terms of the neighbors’ concerns.”
Coursey: “I don’t think selling that property is out of the question. What’s happened up there, twice now, is that the community has been left out of the conversation. I’ve said over and over again that the first thing I’d do is meet with the community.”
Do you support a new tax for mental health funding?
Zane: “Oh absolutely. We desperately need more funding. I’m working at it from different ends. The state needs to significantly increase their funding for the counties who are obligated to provide care for the severely and persistently mentally ill. We are grossly underfunded. Secondly, the state needs to come down hard on the private healthcare industry in terms of parity.”
Coursey: “I know the county needs more resources to deal with the real mental health needs that we have. More money from the state, more money for the federal government would be welcome. I would have a real problem with going to the voters and asking for a tax measure to support our behavioral health system without fixing that department’s fiscal problems first.”
What more should the county be doing to prepare for more PG&E’s planned power shut-offs and utility-sparked wildfires?
Zane: “I think we’re doing it. We’re providing briefs and lawsuits against PG&E ... in terms of the public pressure, I think that’s important. At the end of the day, it’s the CPUC and the governor who need to hold them accountable.”
Coursey: “The decision for shutting off power, this is something the state and the CPUC need to deal with. I believe we need a public-facing decision-making body. Let’s not have a giant corporation make decisions about when is the best time to shut down power. For wildfires, we can never be prepared enough. We learned some hard lessons in 2017. I hope that that is fixed. ...What I worried about was a situation like we faced in 2017, where there’s a fire roaring into a community in the middle of the night, with no warning. What’s the plan?”
It is rare for incumbent supervisors in Sonoma County to face stiff election challenges. But the race between three-term incumbent Shirlee Zane and former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey is something rarer still.
It is a contest between two former political allies and close friends who dated as recently as five years ago. Their politics both lean liberal, and their priorities for the county align on creation of housing, curbing homelessness and combating climate change and destructive wildfires.
Their intertwined past is now prologue for an increasingly rancorous race — on social media, debate stages and in voters’ mailboxes — as big-money proxies have attempted to tip the scale of the most high-profile election for local office.
Zane, 60, is seeking to retain power and influence as the longest serving incumbent on the Board of Supervisors, representing central Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park. She has staked out broad support, hewing to the progressive politics that keyed her rise to public office more than a decade ago while cobbling together more centrist backing from the county’s development, real estate and agricultural sectors. Zane says she is running to continue her work across a wide swath of local government, including appointed seats on influential boards overseeing regional transit, air quality and water supply.
“The things that are most important, such as housing, homelessness and mental illness — and a growing senior population — I have experience and expertise in all of those, and proven results as well because of my collaboration,” she said.
Coursey, 65, is a one-term councilman who led Santa Rosa city government as mayor through an unprecedented disaster, the 2017 wildfires, and the start of the region’s prolonged recovery. He previously served as spokesman for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, and before that was a journalist for 27 years at The Press Democrat, where he worked as a reporter and columnist. In taking on Zane, Coursey says he’s offering voters a choice in leadership and a new path forward on the county’s most pressing problems.
“We can and should do better,” Coursey said. “Shirlee’s been there for 12 years, and I honestly think she’s lost touch with her constituents.”
They differ sharply on key issues, including the county’s approach to its homelessness crisis and its yearslong failure to offload the Chanate Road property in northeast Santa Rosa long eyed for housing development.
Their political personas offer more sharp contrast. Zane supporters cite her dogged, direct demeanor and ability to drive county action on a number of fronts. Coursey, long a close observer of local government, is credited with a more studious, process-driven approach and an ability to communicate that served Santa Rosa well in the wake of the fires, supporters said.
Her critics have called her brusque and self-centered, while his have said he can be temperamental and dismissive from the dais.
Coursey’s bid to unseat Zane is the strongest election challenge she has faced since she first won office in 2008 — in a runoff against another former Santa Rosa mayor, Sharon Wright. At that time, Zane was the liberal outsider, endorsed by the local coalition of environmental and labor groups. While support from environmental groups has faded, she has retained allies in organized labor and added others in business, construction and the wine industry over her past two terms.
