Chris Coursey

Age: 65

Background: Former Santa Rosa mayor; former Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit spokesman; former Press Democrat journalist

Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley

Shirlee Zane

Age: 60

Background: Incumbent 3rd District supervisor; former chief executive officer for the Council on Aging; former executive director of Santa Rosa-based Hospital Chaplaincy Services

Education: Bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from Chico State; master’s degrees in family counseling from Sonoma State and theology from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Chicago

On the issues

We asked the two candidates four questions on key issues. Here are their responses, edited for clarity and length:

What should the county have done differently to stem the growth of the Joe Rodota Trail homeless camp?

Zane: “It’s a good question. I’m not quite sure how to answer it. Once the injunction came down, our hands were tied. I think it would have been, going back to the injunction, it would have been better if we had cleared the trail ... when it was smaller, instead of letting it balloon.”

Coursey: “My understanding is the sheriff refused to get involved in enforcing trespassing on the trail. My impression is that left things to expand and grow over a long period of time. We created in 2018 the Home Leadership Council to be the group that makes decisions about homelessness. That’s a city and county group. ...The Board of Supervisors over the last few months has sidestepped that group to a large extent and taken it on themselves.”

Would you vote to sell the county-owned Chanate Road property to be developed for housing?

Zane: “Yes. Absolutely. We’re desperately in need of housing. ‘How much?’ is the question that we have to answer in light of the fire evacuation and also in terms of the neighbors’ concerns.”

Coursey: “I don’t think selling that property is out of the question. What’s happened up there, twice now, is that the community has been left out of the conversation. I’ve said over and over again that the first thing I’d do is meet with the community.”

Do you support a new tax for mental health funding?

Zane: “Oh absolutely. We desperately need more funding. I’m working at it from different ends. The state needs to significantly increase their funding for the counties who are obligated to provide care for the severely and persistently mentally ill. We are grossly underfunded. Secondly, the state needs to come down hard on the private healthcare industry in terms of parity.”

Coursey: “I know the county needs more resources to deal with the real mental health needs that we have. More money from the state, more money for the federal government would be welcome. I would have a real problem with going to the voters and asking for a tax measure to support our behavioral health system without fixing that department’s fiscal problems first.”

What more should the county be doing to prepare for more PG&E’s planned power shut-offs and utility-sparked wildfires?

Zane: “I think we’re doing it. We’re providing briefs and lawsuits against PG&E ... in terms of the public pressure, I think that’s important. At the end of the day, it’s the CPUC and the governor who need to hold them accountable.”

Coursey: “The decision for shutting off power, this is something the state and the CPUC need to deal with. I believe we need a public-facing decision-making body. Let’s not have a giant corporation make decisions about when is the best time to shut down power. For wildfires, we can never be prepared enough. We learned some hard lessons in 2017. I hope that that is fixed. ...What I worried about was a situation like we faced in 2017, where there’s a fire roaring into a community in the middle of the night, with no warning. What’s the plan?”