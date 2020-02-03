Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins' Facebook post about Super Bowl halftime show sparks debate

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show sparked a flurry of Facebook posts and tweets from users who praised the pop stars' athleticism or slammed their choreography for being hypersexual.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins took to Facebook with her own mixed review of the halftime show. "Sign I am getting old: when I fight the urge to cover my daughters’ eyes during the J Lo performance (and J Lo is 14 years older than I am)," she wrote in the post.

She added that she appreciated that the show celebrated Latinx culture and female empowerment, but she wished "female empowerment didn’t come with the seemingly required performance element of wagging your butt in a guy’s crotch or writhing on the floor at a guy or climbing a stripper pole."

The post spurred more than 250 comments in less than a day. Although several people agreed with Hopkins, some residents accused her of being insensitive to women and Latinx culture.

"You’re entitled to your opinion, but I would have expected a little more compassion as a leader... and less judgy female," wrote Santa Rosa resident Gloria E. Rubio Verduzco.

See the discussion for yourself below.